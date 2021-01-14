Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -182.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.