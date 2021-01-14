Ballard Power Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,684 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the average daily volume of 5,601 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 284,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -182.88 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

