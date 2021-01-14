Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $251.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,194 shares of company stock worth $327,128,221 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.