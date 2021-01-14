Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. 10,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $597,650. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.