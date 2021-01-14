Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.29

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 53565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

