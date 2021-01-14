Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $965.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

