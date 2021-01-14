Bank of America Begins Coverage on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

WISH opened at $23.92 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

