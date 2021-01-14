Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$104.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Fundamental Research upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and raised their price target for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.60.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$99.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$97.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

