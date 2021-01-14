Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$106.00 to C$104.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2301554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.62.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.60.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.85.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.