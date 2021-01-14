Banner (BANR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ BANR opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.