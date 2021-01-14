Barclays Increases Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $352.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $315.00 to $352.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.00.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $354.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $276,684.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,609.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,663,961 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.