Barclays Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $56.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.68.

GM traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. 1,521,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,436,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 157.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $400,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

