Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BARC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 227 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 164.07 ($2.14).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 153.86 ($2.01) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.26. The firm has a market cap of £26.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.