Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EDRVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

