Barclays Reiterates CHF 400 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 400 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 398.46.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

