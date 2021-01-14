Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 13,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 62,815 shares of company stock worth $429,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Harmonic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

