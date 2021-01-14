Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

CVX stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028,284. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

