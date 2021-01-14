Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENGIY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.