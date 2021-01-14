Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

LRE traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 723 ($9.45). 89,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,900. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 723.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 740.17.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

