Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OEZVY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OEZVY stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Verbund has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.23 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

