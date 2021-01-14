Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.