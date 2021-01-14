Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.49.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 71,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 96,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

