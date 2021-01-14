Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 29.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 39.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $555,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 28.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

