Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Main First Bank raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. AlphaValue lowered Basf to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Basf stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

