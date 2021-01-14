Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,124 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $252.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $263.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

