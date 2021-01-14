Bath Savings Trust Co Buys New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after buying an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after buying an additional 322,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $6,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $173.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.40.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

