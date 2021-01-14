Bath Savings Trust Co Has $296,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in V.F. by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $97.32.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

