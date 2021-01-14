Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $226,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,461,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 160,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,978,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $100.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

