Bath Savings Trust Co Takes $259,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

