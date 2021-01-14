Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

