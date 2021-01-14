Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BAYK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Bay Banks of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 million, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts expect that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

