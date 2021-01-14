Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,978,200 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the December 15th total of 10,766,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,692,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS BTEGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 294,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,679. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

