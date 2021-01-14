Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $$117.15 during midday trading on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $122.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.