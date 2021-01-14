BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $278.92, but opened at $306.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $303.51, with a volume of 553 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.04.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,554 shares of company stock valued at $50,588,748. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

