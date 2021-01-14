Beldex (BDX) Market Cap Reaches $80.81 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Beldex has a total market cap of $80.81 million and approximately $248,620.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars.

