Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 1,824 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.17. 10,830,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

