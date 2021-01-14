Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 963 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,491,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

