Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires Shares of 42,370 Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Palomar comprises approximately 1.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after buying an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Palomar by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $1,303,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,200 shares of company stock worth $7,264,461. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

