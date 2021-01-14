Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

NYSE DG traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,989. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.