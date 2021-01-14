Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 456 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

MCD stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.84 and its 200-day moving average is $211.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

