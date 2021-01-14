Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

DSGX stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 100,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,748. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.