Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 41,161 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,161 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

ZNGA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,983,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,788,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -330.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,970,464 shares of company stock worth $18,889,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

