BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.69 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

BRBR opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

