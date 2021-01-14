Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLDR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $15,978,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

