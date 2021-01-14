Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bénéteau in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bénéteau stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

