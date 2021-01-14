Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $50.00 at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.