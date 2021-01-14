Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

