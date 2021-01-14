Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €60.00 Price Target

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro AG (1COV.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.50 ($62.94).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €55.00 ($64.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €49.90 and a 200-day moving average of €42.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €54.96 ($64.66).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.