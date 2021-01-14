BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

