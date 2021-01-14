Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.53-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGFV. BidaskClub raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $232,670 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.